Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
6545 BOCK TERRACE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

6545 BOCK TERRACE

6545 Bock Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6545 Bock Terrace, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 BOCK TERRACE have any available units?
6545 BOCK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
Is 6545 BOCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6545 BOCK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 BOCK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6545 BOCK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 6545 BOCK TERRACE offer parking?
No, 6545 BOCK TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 6545 BOCK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 BOCK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 BOCK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 6545 BOCK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 6545 BOCK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6545 BOCK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 BOCK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6545 BOCK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6545 BOCK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6545 BOCK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

