Oxon Hill, MD
6510 BUCKLAND COURT
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

6510 BUCKLAND COURT

Location

6510 Buckland Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Renovated 3 bedroom townhome with 3 half bath 1 full bath, and a finished basement. Large living room that goes out to back yard; separate dining room off kitchen area. Kitchen equipped with granite counters and extra refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

