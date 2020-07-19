6510 BUCKLAND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom townhome with 3 half bath 1 full bath, and a finished basement. Large living room that goes out to back yard; separate dining room off kitchen area. Kitchen equipped with granite counters and extra refrigerator.