6510 Buckland Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744 Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom townhome with 3 half bath 1 full bath, and a finished basement. Large living room that goes out to back yard; separate dining room off kitchen area. Kitchen equipped with granite counters and extra refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6510 BUCKLAND COURT have any available units?
6510 BUCKLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6510 BUCKLAND COURT have?
Some of 6510 BUCKLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 BUCKLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6510 BUCKLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.