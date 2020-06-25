All apartments in Oxon Hill
3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE
3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE

3331 Huntley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3331 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20748
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPECIAL!! 1ST MONTH FREE! Sign lease by 9/13! Newly renovated and ready for immediate occupancy! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
Is 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 HUNTLEY SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
