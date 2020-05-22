All apartments in Oxon Hill
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

3321 Huntley Square Drive

3321 Huntley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20748
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Rental utilities included - Property Id: 165539

Very Nice & recently updated Unit here.. All Utilities incl in the Rent.. Wow.. Owner says NO Pets .. Also Request GOOD Credit..
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165539
Property Id 165539

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5383384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Huntley Square Drive have any available units?
3321 Huntley Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3321 Huntley Square Drive have?
Some of 3321 Huntley Square Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Huntley Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Huntley Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Huntley Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Huntley Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 3321 Huntley Square Drive offer parking?
No, 3321 Huntley Square Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Huntley Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 Huntley Square Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Huntley Square Drive have a pool?
No, 3321 Huntley Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Huntley Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 3321 Huntley Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Huntley Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Huntley Square Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 Huntley Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3321 Huntley Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
