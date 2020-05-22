3321 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20748 Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Rental utilities included - Property Id: 165539
Very Nice & recently updated Unit here.. All Utilities incl in the Rent.. Wow.. Owner says NO Pets .. Also Request GOOD Credit.. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165539 Property Id 165539
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
