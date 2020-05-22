3321 Huntley Square Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Rental utilities included - Property Id: 165539



Very Nice & recently updated Unit here.. All Utilities incl in the Rent.. Wow.. Owner says NO Pets .. Also Request GOOD Credit..

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165539

Property Id 165539



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5383384)