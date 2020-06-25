All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
3208 KINGSWAY ROAD
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

3208 KINGSWAY ROAD

3208 Kingsway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3208 Kingsway Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CONVENIENT LARGE HOME W/ BRICK FRONT, EZ COMMUTE TO JOINT BASE ANDREWS AAFB, MGM, NATIONAL HARBOR, VIRGINIA & WASHINGTON DC, ONE CAR GARAGE-DECK, LEVEL YARD- NEW CARPETING* HARDWOOD FLOORS- NEW KITCHEN & APPLIANCES* AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD have any available units?
3208 KINGSWAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD have?
Some of 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3208 KINGSWAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD offers parking.
Does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 KINGSWAY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with BalconyOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
South Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America