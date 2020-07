Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center internet access

If you are looking for a community, you’ll be proud to call home in Owings Mills, MD you have arrived. Mills Crossing Apartments & Townhomes has been redesigned and renovated inside and out. Now you can have the perfect home that reflects your lifestyle.You will love cooking in your brand-new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and white cabinetry. The resident lounge is a great place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. You can workout when you want in our 24-hour fitness center.It’s time to elevate your lifestyle.