Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage media room yoga garage parking 24hr maintenance dog grooming area e-payments green community internet access internet cafe

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Groveton Green Apartments combines extraordinary amenities and modern luxury living with eco-friendly design. This high-end community of one, two and three bedroom apartments boasts an impressive collection of sixteen floor plans, fifteen amenities and one unbeatable location in Owings Mills, MD. Groveton Green is the first and only LEED® Gold Certified apartment building in the Owings Mills area and boasts several Green Living and Smoke Free features designed to reduce the impact on you and the environment. Visit Groveton Green today and discover serene apartment living in Owings Mills, MD. We look forward to welcoming you home!