Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 9724 REESE FARM ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
9724 REESE FARM ROAD
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9724 REESE FARM ROAD
9724 Reese Farm Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9724 Reese Farm Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Spacious 2 Master Suite updated rental unit. Open floor plan with private balcony overlooking an endless sea of trees. 3 Playgrounds, and walking trails. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9724 REESE FARM ROAD have any available units?
9724 REESE FARM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Owings Mills, MD
.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Owings Mills Rent Report
.
Is 9724 REESE FARM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9724 REESE FARM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 REESE FARM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9724 REESE FARM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Owings Mills
.
Does 9724 REESE FARM ROAD offer parking?
No, 9724 REESE FARM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9724 REESE FARM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9724 REESE FARM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 REESE FARM ROAD have a pool?
No, 9724 REESE FARM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9724 REESE FARM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9724 REESE FARM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 REESE FARM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9724 REESE FARM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9724 REESE FARM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9724 REESE FARM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Mills Crossing
25 Pittston Circle
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Similar Pages
Owings Mills 1 Bedrooms
Owings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with Balcony
Owings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College