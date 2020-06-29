9635 Devedente Drive unit #104

Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo Located in Owings Mills, MD - This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condominium is located in Hollington at the Pointe Community in Owing Mills, MD. This unit features, Gas fireplace, inclusive of appliances and water is included in the rent. The community amenity offers, tennis courts, playground, and outdoor pool! Close to great restaurants, AMC movie house and major routes. Water and Sewer included.



Call us now to set an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Available : NOW



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2802441)