Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

9635 Devedente Drive unit #104

9635 Devedente Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9635 Devedente Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Owings Mills, MD - This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condominium is located in Hollington at the Pointe Community in Owing Mills, MD. This unit features, Gas fireplace, inclusive of appliances and water is included in the rent. The community amenity offers, tennis courts, playground, and outdoor pool! Close to great restaurants, AMC movie house and major routes. Water and Sewer included.

Call us now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Available : NOW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2802441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 have any available units?
9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 have?
Some of 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 currently offering any rent specials?
9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 pet-friendly?
No, 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 offer parking?
No, 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 does not offer parking.
Does 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 have a pool?
Yes, 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 has a pool.
Does 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 have accessible units?
No, 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9635 Devedente Drive unit #104 has units with dishwashers.
