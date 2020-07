Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

BeautifulTownhouse with open floor plan, fenced backyord, upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors in kitchen & breakfast area, ENERGY STAR HOME, Minutes to Owings Mills metro station to travel easily to Baltimore, Lots of shopping and dining outlets within 10 min drive. Peaceful neighborhood, state of the art clubhouse w/gym and outdoor swimming pool, Good view from composite deck and 1 car garage.Tenant need purchase renters insurance that covers the leasing period.