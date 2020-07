Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 story Town Home in the heart of Owings Mills. Featuring 4 Possible Bedrooms, 3 .5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage with Driveway on a Cul-De-Sac. Custom painted, Updated bathroom, Washer & Dryer in the unit, Huge deck off Kitchen for entertaining and BBQ'S., Backs to trees. Crown Molding, Bamboo Hardwood Floors, vaulted ceiling, Huge Master Suite with walk-in closet and master bath with double sink. A commuters dream close to major routes and shopping. Schedule a private tour today.