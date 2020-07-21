9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT

Amenities
Very spacious 3 level 3 bedroom townhome for rent, in the desirable Owings Mills community of Owings Choice. Recently updated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets & a pantry. Open layout living room with 1/2 bath powder room on the main level. 2nd level laundry room. Updated full bathrooms. Entire 3rd level of this home is a gigantic Master Bedroom suite, featuring vaulted ceilings, the master bathroom (with large soaking tub, separate shower & double sinks) and a large walk-in closet. Private parking space plus plenty of guest parking in the community. Very private location, adjacent to woods & privacy. Centrally located to everything! Just a 1 minute drive to I-795, 1 mile away from Mill Station & the Metro Center. Pets on a case-by-case basis.