9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT

9211 Leigh Choice Court · No Longer Available
Location

9211 Leigh Choice Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Very spacious 3 level 3 bedroom townhome for rent, in the desirable Owings Mills community of Owings Choice. Recently updated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets & a pantry. Open layout living room with 1/2 bath powder room on the main level. 2nd level laundry room. Updated full bathrooms. Entire 3rd level of this home is a gigantic Master Bedroom suite, featuring vaulted ceilings, the master bathroom (with large soaking tub, separate shower & double sinks) and a large walk-in closet. Private parking space plus plenty of guest parking in the community. Very private location, adjacent to woods & privacy. Centrally located to everything! Just a 1 minute drive to I-795, 1 mile away from Mill Station & the Metro Center. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have any available units?
9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have?
Some of 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT offers parking.
Does 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have a pool?
No, 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 LEIGH CHOICE COURT has units with dishwashers.
