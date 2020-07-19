All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9127 GROFFS MILL DR

9127 Groffs Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9127 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
1 bd, 1 bath spacious condo w/gated, secured community, building & garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9127 GROFFS MILL DR have any available units?
9127 GROFFS MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
Is 9127 GROFFS MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
9127 GROFFS MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9127 GROFFS MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 9127 GROFFS MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9127 GROFFS MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 9127 GROFFS MILL DR offers parking.
Does 9127 GROFFS MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9127 GROFFS MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9127 GROFFS MILL DR have a pool?
No, 9127 GROFFS MILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 9127 GROFFS MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 9127 GROFFS MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9127 GROFFS MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9127 GROFFS MILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9127 GROFFS MILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9127 GROFFS MILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
