Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
904 HUDDERSFIELD CT
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

904 HUDDERSFIELD CT

904 Huddersfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

904 Huddersfield Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, l half bath colonial. Totally updated! Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath. Lovely and convenient

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

