Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
904 HUDDERSFIELD CT
904 Huddersfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Owings Mills
2 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balconies
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
904 Huddersfield Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, l half bath colonial. Totally updated! Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath. Lovely and convenient
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT have any available units?
904 HUDDERSFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Owings Mills, MD
.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Owings Mills Rent Report
.
Is 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
904 HUDDERSFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Owings Mills
.
Does 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT offer parking?
Yes, 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT offers parking.
Does 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT have a pool?
No, 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT does not have a pool.
Does 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 HUDDERSFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
