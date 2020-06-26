All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

8717 GROFFS MILL DR

8717 Groffs Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8717 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
CONVENIENT 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS * UNDERGROUND SECURE PARKING *MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES *SECURE BUILDING AND COMMUNITY ENTRANCE *IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * LEASE PURCHASE POSSIBLE *CALL LISTING AGENT FOR MORE INFO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 GROFFS MILL DR have any available units?
8717 GROFFS MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8717 GROFFS MILL DR have?
Some of 8717 GROFFS MILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 GROFFS MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
8717 GROFFS MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 GROFFS MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 8717 GROFFS MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 8717 GROFFS MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 8717 GROFFS MILL DR offers parking.
Does 8717 GROFFS MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8717 GROFFS MILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 GROFFS MILL DR have a pool?
No, 8717 GROFFS MILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 8717 GROFFS MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 8717 GROFFS MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 GROFFS MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8717 GROFFS MILL DR has units with dishwashers.
