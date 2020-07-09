All apartments in Owings Mills
7 Egypt Farms Road
7 Egypt Farms Road

7 Egypt Farms Road · No Longer Available
Location

7 Egypt Farms Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Egypt Farms Road have any available units?
7 Egypt Farms Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
Is 7 Egypt Farms Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Egypt Farms Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Egypt Farms Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Egypt Farms Road is pet friendly.
Does 7 Egypt Farms Road offer parking?
No, 7 Egypt Farms Road does not offer parking.
Does 7 Egypt Farms Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Egypt Farms Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Egypt Farms Road have a pool?
No, 7 Egypt Farms Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Egypt Farms Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Egypt Farms Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Egypt Farms Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Egypt Farms Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Egypt Farms Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Egypt Farms Road does not have units with air conditioning.

