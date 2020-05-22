5 Kentbury Court

Amenities
Gorgeous Colonial for Rent in Owings Mills - Beautiful Colonial with high-end renovations throughout. Formal living room and dining room, gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, center island, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and adjoining family room w/ gas fireplace. HUGE master suite w/walk in closet & luxury master bath w/granite vanity, double sinks, separate shower & jetted soaking tub. Large bedrooms! Tons of available storage. Custom built 2-level deck & GIANT fenced yard. Convenient to restaurants, Wegmans, the Metro & more!
(RLNE3335311)