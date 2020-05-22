All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 5 Kentbury Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
5 Kentbury Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5 Kentbury Court

5 Kentbury Court · (443) 588-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5 Kentbury Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Kentbury Court · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Colonial for Rent in Owings Mills - Beautiful Colonial with high-end renovations throughout. Formal living room and dining room, gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, center island, custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and adjoining family room w/ gas fireplace. HUGE master suite w/walk in closet & luxury master bath w/granite vanity, double sinks, separate shower & jetted soaking tub. Large bedrooms! Tons of available storage. Custom built 2-level deck & GIANT fenced yard. Convenient to restaurants, Wegmans, the Metro & more!

(RLNE3335311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Kentbury Court have any available units?
5 Kentbury Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Kentbury Court have?
Some of 5 Kentbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Kentbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Kentbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Kentbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Kentbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 5 Kentbury Court offer parking?
No, 5 Kentbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 5 Kentbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Kentbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Kentbury Court have a pool?
No, 5 Kentbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Kentbury Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Kentbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Kentbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Kentbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5 Kentbury Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconiesOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity