4512 VERMEER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath end-unit townhouse, Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, deck. Min income to be 3x+ of rent and credit reviewed; all apps must meet same requirements. Move-in ready. The 3rd bedroom is in the bsmt.