Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath end-unit townhouse, Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, deck. Min income to be 3x+ of rent and credit reviewed; all apps must meet same requirements. Move-in ready. The 3rd bedroom is in the bsmt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4512 VERMEER COURT have any available units?
4512 VERMEER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.