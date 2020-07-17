All apartments in Owings Mills
Owings Mills, MD
4512 VERMEER COURT
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

4512 VERMEER COURT

4512 Vermeer Court · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Vermeer Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath end-unit townhouse, Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, deck. Min income to be 3x+ of rent and credit reviewed; all apps must meet same requirements. Move-in ready. The 3rd bedroom is in the bsmt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 VERMEER COURT have any available units?
4512 VERMEER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
Is 4512 VERMEER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4512 VERMEER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 VERMEER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4512 VERMEER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 4512 VERMEER COURT offer parking?
No, 4512 VERMEER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4512 VERMEER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 VERMEER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 VERMEER COURT have a pool?
No, 4512 VERMEER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4512 VERMEER COURT have accessible units?
No, 4512 VERMEER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 VERMEER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 VERMEER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 VERMEER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 VERMEER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
