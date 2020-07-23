All apartments in Owings Mills
24 Hiddencreek Ct

24 Hiddencreek Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Hiddencreek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom EOG townhome in Owings Mills conveniently located off Reisterstown Rd and Dolfield Blvd near the Target shopping center. Spacious living room and separate dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen that leads to a huge deck that's perfect for entertaining. The upper level offers a master suite plus two additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Finished basement provides additional living space, extra storage and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4911226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Hiddencreek Ct have any available units?
24 Hiddencreek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Hiddencreek Ct have?
Some of 24 Hiddencreek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Hiddencreek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24 Hiddencreek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Hiddencreek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Hiddencreek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 24 Hiddencreek Ct offer parking?
No, 24 Hiddencreek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 24 Hiddencreek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Hiddencreek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Hiddencreek Ct have a pool?
No, 24 Hiddencreek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 24 Hiddencreek Ct have accessible units?
No, 24 Hiddencreek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Hiddencreek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Hiddencreek Ct has units with dishwashers.
