24 Hiddencreek Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom EOG townhome in Owings Mills conveniently located off Reisterstown Rd and Dolfield Blvd near the Target shopping center. Spacious living room and separate dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen that leads to a huge deck that's perfect for entertaining. The upper level offers a master suite plus two additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Finished basement provides additional living space, extra storage and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4911226)