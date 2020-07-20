Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD
220 Oliver Heights Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
220 Oliver Heights Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious townhouse in popular Newtown subdivision. Close to shopping, 795 and New Foundry Row. Pets allowed on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have any available units?
220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Owings Mills, MD
.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Owings Mills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have?
Some of 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD offers parking.
Does 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have a pool?
No, 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Similar Pages
Owings Mills 1 Bedrooms
Owings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with Balconies
Owings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College