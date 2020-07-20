All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE

2051 Hunting Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2051 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
pool
elevator
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Very nice 2nd floor condo for lease. Spacious with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances and wall-to-wall carpet make this a must see! Community pool included in rent and ample parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
