Very nice 2nd floor condo for lease. Spacious with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances and wall-to-wall carpet make this a must see! Community pool included in rent and ample parking available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2051 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.