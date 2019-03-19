All apartments in Overlea
Home
/
Overlea, MD
/
7216 BEECH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7216 BEECH AVENUE

7216 Beech Avenue · No Longer Available
Overlea
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Location

7216 Beech Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bath detached home in Baltimore Co. New carpet and fresh paint. Huge open floor plan on the main level. Walk in to a large room looking across to a brand new kitchen with new cabinets,stainless steel appliances, tiled floor and granite countertops. There are 3 large rooms that can be set up as you want for Living room,Dining room and Family room. There is a multi-purpose room on the back of the home that could be a den/computer/storage area. Up stairs there is a master bedroom with it's own full bath. 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Washer and dryer will be provided. The basement is unfinished and is for laundry and storage only. Off street parking. The driveway leads to a garage/workshop with a carport in front of the garage. Nice home. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 BEECH AVENUE have any available units?
7216 BEECH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 7216 BEECH AVENUE have?
Some of 7216 BEECH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 BEECH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7216 BEECH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 BEECH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7216 BEECH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 7216 BEECH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7216 BEECH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7216 BEECH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7216 BEECH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 BEECH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7216 BEECH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7216 BEECH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7216 BEECH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 BEECH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 BEECH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 BEECH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 BEECH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
