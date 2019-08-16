618 Dale Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities

Quaint 3 Bedroom and Den Townhouse in Cedmont! Enjoy the outdoors with it's covered front porch and beautiful backyard. As you enter the spacious living room, take a look at your functional, appealing kitchen. The first floor also includes two main level bedrooms with more natural light and a bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Upstairs has an additional bedroom and an extra den space for extra storage or an office.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4866362)