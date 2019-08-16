All apartments in Overlea
Find more places like 618 Dale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overlea, MD
/
618 Dale Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

618 Dale Ave

618 Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overlea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

618 Dale Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 Bedroom and Den Townhouse in Cedmont! Enjoy the outdoors with it's covered front porch and beautiful backyard. As you enter the spacious living room, take a look at your functional, appealing kitchen. The first floor also includes two main level bedrooms with more natural light and a bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Upstairs has an additional bedroom and an extra den space for extra storage or an office.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Dale Ave have any available units?
618 Dale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
Is 618 Dale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
618 Dale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Dale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 618 Dale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 618 Dale Ave offer parking?
No, 618 Dale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 618 Dale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Dale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Dale Ave have a pool?
No, 618 Dale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 618 Dale Ave have accessible units?
No, 618 Dale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Dale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Dale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Dale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Dale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Overlea 2 BedroomsOverlea 3 Bedrooms
Overlea Apartments with GarageOverlea Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Overlea Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College