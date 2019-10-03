All apartments in Overlea
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

37 GRANDEE COURT

37 Grandee Court · No Longer Available
Location

37 Grandee Court, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large End of Group townhouse available for rent. Rear deck with fenced yard backing to trees. Freshly painted and new carpet. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 GRANDEE COURT have any available units?
37 GRANDEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 37 GRANDEE COURT have?
Some of 37 GRANDEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 GRANDEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
37 GRANDEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 GRANDEE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 37 GRANDEE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 37 GRANDEE COURT offer parking?
No, 37 GRANDEE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 37 GRANDEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 GRANDEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 GRANDEE COURT have a pool?
No, 37 GRANDEE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 37 GRANDEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 37 GRANDEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 37 GRANDEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 GRANDEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 GRANDEE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 GRANDEE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
