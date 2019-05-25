34 SIPPLE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Super convenient to 95 highway system (10 minutes) in the quiet Linover neighborhood, 3 BR brick semi-detached with fenced back yard, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, most appliances are new Stainless steel, waterproof flooring in kitchen, refinished wood floors and carpet, too, cozy hot water radiator gas heat and gas stove, washer and dryer in utility room. Basement family room, powder room, and large cedar closet. Sorry no pets. If you don't want to maintain the lawn the rent will be $1450. Tenant responsible for water which is billed by the landlord. Details on this and other landlord requirements and lead paint info will be in the tenant info packet to be uploaded into docs. No vouchers accepted. Security deposit required.