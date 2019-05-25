All apartments in Overlea
34 SIPPLE AVENUE

34 Sipple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34 Sipple Avenue, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super convenient to 95 highway system (10 minutes) in the quiet Linover neighborhood, 3 BR brick semi-detached with fenced back yard, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, most appliances are new Stainless steel, waterproof flooring in kitchen, refinished wood floors and carpet, too, cozy hot water radiator gas heat and gas stove, washer and dryer in utility room. Basement family room, powder room, and large cedar closet. Sorry no pets. If you don't want to maintain the lawn the rent will be $1450. Tenant responsible for water which is billed by the landlord. Details on this and other landlord requirements and lead paint info will be in the tenant info packet to be uploaded into docs. No vouchers accepted. Security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE have any available units?
34 SIPPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 34 SIPPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 SIPPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
34 SIPPLE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 SIPPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 34 SIPPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 34 SIPPLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 SIPPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 34 SIPPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 34 SIPPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 SIPPLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 SIPPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 SIPPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
