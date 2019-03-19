All apartments in Overlea
14 East Overlea - 2

14 East Overlea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14 East Overlea Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
HOLIDAY SPECIAL -$100 Visa Gift Card with approved application before 12/31/2018.

Spacious & Bright 1BR apartment in Victorian House. Amenities include:

*New Carpet
*French Doors to Huge Bedroom
* Lots of Closet Space
* Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub
* Kitchen with another entrance to sunny porch
*On site Laundry

Bedrooms

1 Bed
Bathrooms

1 Bath
Size

600 sqft.

Unit features

Cable ready
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Large Victorian Apartment building in the Overlea Area of Baltimore County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 East Overlea - 2 have any available units?
14 East Overlea - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 14 East Overlea - 2 have?
Some of 14 East Overlea - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 East Overlea - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
14 East Overlea - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 East Overlea - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 14 East Overlea - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 14 East Overlea - 2 offer parking?
No, 14 East Overlea - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 14 East Overlea - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 East Overlea - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 East Overlea - 2 have a pool?
No, 14 East Overlea - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 14 East Overlea - 2 have accessible units?
No, 14 East Overlea - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 East Overlea - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 East Overlea - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 East Overlea - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 East Overlea - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
