Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Bright 1BR Apartment is on the second floor of a large Victorian House in Overlea.



The apartment has been newly renovated with wall to wall carpet, lots of closet space, eat in kitchen and a large bathroom. Electric, water, trash and is included.



There is a washer and dryer on site, parking and convenient to many shops, transportation and schools.

Beautiful vintage building with laundry facilities on site.