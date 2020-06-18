All apartments in Olney
3750 CLARA DOWNEY

3750 Clara Downey Avenue · (410) 381-3331
Location

3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD 20906

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 807 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have any available units?
3750 CLARA DOWNEY has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have?
Some of 3750 CLARA DOWNEY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 CLARA DOWNEY currently offering any rent specials?
3750 CLARA DOWNEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 CLARA DOWNEY pet-friendly?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY offer parking?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not offer parking.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have a pool?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not have a pool.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have accessible units?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not have units with air conditioning.

