Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:16 AM
Check Availability
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3750 CLARA DOWNEY
3750 Clara Downey Avenue
·
(410) 381-3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD 20906
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 16 · Avail. now
$1,650
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 2 Bath · 807 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have any available units?
3750 CLARA DOWNEY has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have?
Some of 3750 CLARA DOWNEY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3750 CLARA DOWNEY currently offering any rent specials?
3750 CLARA DOWNEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 CLARA DOWNEY pet-friendly?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Olney
.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY offer parking?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not offer parking.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have a pool?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not have a pool.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have accessible units?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 CLARA DOWNEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 CLARA DOWNEY does not have units with air conditioning.
