3717 dellabrooke Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 03/25/19 Home.... apartment - Property Id: 103226



Apartment in house located in Olney Maryland. Private entrance, includes all utilities, cable and professional housekeeping services. No pets. Apartment complete renovation, full-size kitchen, full-size bathroom, laundry in unit, flat screen TV with bedroom living combined. This unit can be furnished or unfinished. Professional, Beautifully decorated.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103226

Property Id 103226



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4770062)