3701 GELDERLAND COURT

GORGEOUS RENOVATION FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 1 HALF BATH. SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA. EAT IN KITCHEN. LOWER LEVEL FEATURES LARGE FAMILY ROOM , DEN AND LAUNDRY ROOM. FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH BEAUTIFUL DECK. A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
