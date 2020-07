Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Immaculately clean split level backing to parkland. Quiet cul-de-sac street with very limited traffic. New kitchen appliances, new flooring. Large deck off kitchen. Backs to parkland with private view of trees and open lawn area. 1 car garage offers additional storage. Please -NO Pets. No Smoking. Application and Disclosures available online.