17133 MOSS SIDE LANE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UPDATED & IMMACULATE TOWNHOME RENTAL! Enjoy Olney Living - Small Town Feel, Big City Amenities! Updated end-unit with 3 finished levels, updated kitchen w/Silestone counters, Pergo flooring, Master w/large custom walk-in, loads of storage, built-ins, finished lower level w/full bath, over-sized deck with pergola, backing to woods. Quiet, secluded neighborhood w/park, just minutes to restaurants & stores. Just 5 minutes to ICC,under 15 minutes to Metro stops. Available now! $45 application fee per tenant. Don't miss this one!