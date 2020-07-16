All apartments in Olney
17133 MOSS SIDE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17133 MOSS SIDE LANE

17133 Moss Side Lane · No Longer Available
Olney
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Location

17133 Moss Side Lane, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED & IMMACULATE TOWNHOME RENTAL! Enjoy Olney Living - Small Town Feel, Big City Amenities! Updated end-unit with 3 finished levels, updated kitchen w/Silestone counters, Pergo flooring, Master w/large custom walk-in, loads of storage, built-ins, finished lower level w/full bath, over-sized deck with pergola, backing to woods. Quiet, secluded neighborhood w/park, just minutes to restaurants & stores. Just 5 minutes to ICC,under 15 minutes to Metro stops. Available now! $45 application fee per tenant. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE have any available units?
17133 MOSS SIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE have?
Some of 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17133 MOSS SIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE offer parking?
No, 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE have a pool?
No, 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17133 MOSS SIDE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
