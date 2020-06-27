Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom house with finished walk out basement. Hardwood floors, granite counters, double range oven(gas). Huge backyard. 2 car attached garage. Wood fireplace. Great location. NO PETS ALLOWED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have any available units?
17004 CASHELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have?
Some of 17004 CASHELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17004 CASHELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17004 CASHELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.