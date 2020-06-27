All apartments in Olney
17004 CASHELL ROAD
17004 CASHELL ROAD

17004 Cashell Road · No Longer Available
Location

17004 Cashell Road, Olney, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom house with finished walk out basement. Hardwood floors, granite counters, double range oven(gas). Huge backyard. 2 car attached garage. Wood fireplace. Great location. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have any available units?
17004 CASHELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have?
Some of 17004 CASHELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17004 CASHELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17004 CASHELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17004 CASHELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17004 CASHELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17004 CASHELL ROAD offers parking.
Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17004 CASHELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 17004 CASHELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17004 CASHELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17004 CASHELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17004 CASHELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17004 CASHELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
