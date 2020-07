Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving

Luxury apartment living at its finest located in Odenton, Maryland between Washington DC, Baltimore, and Annapolis. Our 252-unit apartment community provides spacious one, two and three bedroom contemporary residences that have been thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Apartments feature designer kitchens, elegant crown molding, private screened-in balconies and patios, full washers and dryers, and king-size bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a business center, and much more.