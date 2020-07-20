Rent Calculator
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
810 EMORY COURT
810 Emory Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
810 Emory Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Ready for new occupant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 EMORY COURT have any available units?
810 EMORY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
What amenities does 810 EMORY COURT have?
Some of 810 EMORY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 810 EMORY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
810 EMORY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 EMORY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 810 EMORY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 810 EMORY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 810 EMORY COURT offers parking.
Does 810 EMORY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 EMORY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 EMORY COURT have a pool?
No, 810 EMORY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 810 EMORY COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 810 EMORY COURT has accessible units.
Does 810 EMORY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 EMORY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 EMORY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 EMORY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
