Odenton, MD
7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR

7635 Found Artifact Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7635 Found Artifact Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home in pristine condition with an open floor plan. Home has many upgrades and is in a 55+ Community. Enjoy relaxing on your deck from the breakfast area that overlooks trees. Community is part of a huge community that has lots to offer: 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, jog/walk path, bike trail, tennis courts, community center, etc. Minutes to Ft. Meade, BWI, Annapolis & MARC train. Home is one of a few that has a level walkout basement. Basement has a finished room & a full bath, ideal for a guest bedroom. Basement also has lots of storage room. No pets, no smokers. Please use L&F application on line. $55. per adult processing fee with a credit or debit card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR have any available units?
7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR have?
Some of 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR currently offering any rent specials?
7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR pet-friendly?
No, 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR offer parking?
Yes, 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR does offer parking.
Does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR have a pool?
Yes, 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR has a pool.
Does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR have accessible units?
No, 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
