7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful home in pristine condition with an open floor plan. Home has many upgrades and is in a 55+ Community. Enjoy relaxing on your deck from the breakfast area that overlooks trees. Community is part of a huge community that has lots to offer: 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, jog/walk path, bike trail, tennis courts, community center, etc. Minutes to Ft. Meade, BWI, Annapolis & MARC train. Home is one of a few that has a level walkout basement. Basement has a finished room & a full bath, ideal for a guest bedroom. Basement also has lots of storage room. No pets, no smokers. Please use L&F application on line. $55. per adult processing fee with a credit or debit card.