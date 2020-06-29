7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous! 3-level town home in 55+ community! Hardwood floors on main level, 9' ceilings, ceramic tile! Living room w/gas fireplace , floor-to-ceiling windows! Sep dining rm! Extended kit w/42" maple cabinets, quartz counters, gas cook top! Stainless appliances. Refrigerator w/bottom freezer, custom dispenser! Trex deck off breakfast rm! 1st FLOOR MASTER w/custom bath, double vanity, soaking tub! Upper loft/office area! Finished basement with bedroom and a full bath! Must be 55 or older!