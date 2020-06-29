All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE

7626 Found Artifact Drive · No Longer Available
Odenton
Location

7626 Found Artifact Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous! 3-level town home in 55+ community! Hardwood floors on main level, 9' ceilings, ceramic tile! Living room w/gas fireplace , floor-to-ceiling windows! Sep dining rm! Extended kit w/42" maple cabinets, quartz counters, gas cook top! Stainless appliances. Refrigerator w/bottom freezer, custom dispenser! Trex deck off breakfast rm! 1st FLOOR MASTER w/custom bath, double vanity, soaking tub! Upper loft/office area! Finished basement with bedroom and a full bath! Must be 55 or older!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE have any available units?
7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE have?
Some of 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7626 FOUND ARTIFACT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
