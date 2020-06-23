All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 743 ANNAPOLIS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
743 ANNAPOLIS RD
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

743 ANNAPOLIS RD

743 Annapolis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

743 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this large, gracious colonial and grounds without worrying about exterior maintenance. Attached dental office (not included in rental) takes care of yard maintenance, landscaping, and snow removal. Dedicated parking on the paved lot and sidewalk to the front door. Separate living, dining, and family rooms. Deck off the family room opens to private rear yard. Attic with plenty of storage. New carpet, refrigerator, dishwasher and fresh paint. Garden plot. Many extras. Come and enjoy. Could also be a home/office or office. A 2-year lease will be at $2200 a month. Must use the Long and Foster online application process. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/743-Annapolis-Road-Gambrills-MD-21054-259901604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD have any available units?
743 ANNAPOLIS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD have?
Some of 743 ANNAPOLIS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 ANNAPOLIS RD currently offering any rent specials?
743 ANNAPOLIS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 ANNAPOLIS RD pet-friendly?
No, 743 ANNAPOLIS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD offer parking?
Yes, 743 ANNAPOLIS RD does offer parking.
Does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 ANNAPOLIS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD have a pool?
No, 743 ANNAPOLIS RD does not have a pool.
Does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD have accessible units?
No, 743 ANNAPOLIS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 ANNAPOLIS RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 743 ANNAPOLIS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 ANNAPOLIS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College