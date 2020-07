Amenities

Beautiful End Row townhouse for Rent in Odenton, MD. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 halth bath property features granite countertops, new hardwood floors, brand new central HVAC system and water heater , stainless steel appliances, two dedicated parking spots and a wide deck for summer barbaques.Freshly painted, this awesome townhouse will be available for rent on November 1st.