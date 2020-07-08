600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath top floor condo in Lions Gate in Odenton. All appliances, full size washer/dryer in unit. Cathedral ceilings. Balcony. Convenient to all amenities, overlooks quiet community. No smoking. No pets.