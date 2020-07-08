All apartments in Odenton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301

600 Moonglow Road · No Longer Available
Location

600 Moonglow Road, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath top floor condo in Lions Gate in Odenton. All appliances, full size washer/dryer in unit. Cathedral ceilings. Balcony. Convenient to all amenities, overlooks quiet community. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have any available units?
600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have?
Some of 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 offers parking.
Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have a pool?
No, 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 has units with air conditioning.

