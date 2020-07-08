Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath top floor condo in Lions Gate in Odenton. All appliances, full size washer/dryer in unit. Cathedral ceilings. Balcony. Convenient to all amenities, overlooks quiet community. No smoking. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have any available units?
600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 have?
Some of 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Moonglow Rd Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.