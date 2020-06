518 WILLIAMSBURG LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace ice maker

RENOVATED AND UPDATED SF W/BEAUTIFUL SUNROOM ADDITION! OVER 2100 FINISHED SQ FEET! UPDATED HVAC! NEW HWH! NEWER ROOF! UPDATED PLUMBING! NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL! UPDATED WINDOWS! NEWER APPLS W/XTRA BSMT REFRIG! NEW GAR DISP! LG LR & EAT-IN KT! SEP DR! REC RM W/WOOD BURNING F/P! HUGE STORAGE/LAUNDRY AREA! HDWD FLRS! CARPET WILL BE CLEANED, SLIDING GLASS DOOR IN REC ROOM & SIDE DOOR TO LAUNDRY ROOM ARE BEING REPLACED, NEW SLIDERS! IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT! CLOSE TO FT MEADE/NSA! Owner prefers credit scores over 700! A 10 ++++++