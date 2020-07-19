All apartments in Odenton
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:30 PM

371 Chessington Dr.

371 Chessington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

371 Chessington Dr, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Pristine, low maintenance two level townhouse ready for move in. A naturally bright open layout and lovely hardwood floors gives you a generous space to entertain. The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a island with breakfast bar. The master bedroom is very spacious with his and her walk in closets giving you plenty of space to spread out and includes a stunning ensuite bath. The second bedroom is spacious and has a gorgeous attached walkout balcony while the third bedroom is also very roomy. The townhome includes landscaping, trash and snow removal giving you more time to spend with loved ones. Located near Ft. Meade, eateries, shopping, and schools means short commutes. With water also included you don’t want to pass up on this incredible opportunity reach out today to schedule a showing before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Chessington Dr. have any available units?
371 Chessington Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 371 Chessington Dr. have?
Some of 371 Chessington Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Chessington Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
371 Chessington Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Chessington Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Chessington Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 371 Chessington Dr. offer parking?
No, 371 Chessington Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 371 Chessington Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 Chessington Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Chessington Dr. have a pool?
No, 371 Chessington Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 371 Chessington Dr. have accessible units?
No, 371 Chessington Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Chessington Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 Chessington Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Chessington Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Chessington Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
