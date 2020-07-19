371 Chessington Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Pristine, low maintenance two level townhouse ready for move in. A naturally bright open layout and lovely hardwood floors gives you a generous space to entertain. The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a island with breakfast bar. The master bedroom is very spacious with his and her walk in closets giving you plenty of space to spread out and includes a stunning ensuite bath. The second bedroom is spacious and has a gorgeous attached walkout balcony while the third bedroom is also very roomy. The townhome includes landscaping, trash and snow removal giving you more time to spend with loved ones. Located near Ft. Meade, eateries, shopping, and schools means short commutes. With water also included you don’t want to pass up on this incredible opportunity reach out today to schedule a showing before it's gone.