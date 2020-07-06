Sign Up
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM
320 ROFF POINT DR
320 Roff Point Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
320 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, low maintenance townhome. Minutes away from highway, MARC train, shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 320 ROFF POINT DR have any available units?
320 ROFF POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
What amenities does 320 ROFF POINT DR have?
Some of 320 ROFF POINT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 ROFF POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
320 ROFF POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 ROFF POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 320 ROFF POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 320 ROFF POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 320 ROFF POINT DR offers parking.
Does 320 ROFF POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 ROFF POINT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 ROFF POINT DR have a pool?
No, 320 ROFF POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 320 ROFF POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 320 ROFF POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 320 ROFF POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 ROFF POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 ROFF POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 ROFF POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
