311 Charles Hall Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

311 Charles Hall Dr

311 Charles Hall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

311 Charles Hall Dr, Odenton, MD 21054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 BR/2.5 BA Single Family in Millersville. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the separate dining room and living room. An additional living area space features a decorative fireplace and has immediate access to the outdoor stone patio. The patio is great for entertaining or relaxing! Spacious kitchen with updated appliances and ample cabinet and counter space. Spacious master bedroom and bath on the upper level of the home. There are three additional bedrooms and a hall closet. Enjoy the convenience of added storage space in the lower level of the home.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5185182)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Charles Hall Dr have any available units?
311 Charles Hall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 311 Charles Hall Dr have?
Some of 311 Charles Hall Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Charles Hall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
311 Charles Hall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Charles Hall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Charles Hall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 311 Charles Hall Dr offer parking?
No, 311 Charles Hall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 311 Charles Hall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Charles Hall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Charles Hall Dr have a pool?
No, 311 Charles Hall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 311 Charles Hall Dr have accessible units?
No, 311 Charles Hall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Charles Hall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Charles Hall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Charles Hall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Charles Hall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

