311 Charles Hall Dr

Gorgeous 4 BR/2.5 BA Single Family in Millersville. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the separate dining room and living room. An additional living area space features a decorative fireplace and has immediate access to the outdoor stone patio. The patio is great for entertaining or relaxing! Spacious kitchen with updated appliances and ample cabinet and counter space. Spacious master bedroom and bath on the upper level of the home. There are three additional bedrooms and a hall closet. Enjoy the convenience of added storage space in the lower level of the home.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



