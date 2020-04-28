2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available Dec 16th. Breathtaking updated 3 Level TH in Piney Orchard! Walls of windows w/lots of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors & carpet. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-Stainless steel appliances, island, granite & back splash. Separate living/dining room. Huge deck & patio-great for entertaining! Spacious finished Walkout basement (can use as 3rd bedroom) w/half bath. Amenities galore! Close to Ft. Meade/NSA, MARC, Baltimore, Annapolis, DC, shops, dining & more! Good Credit Required!!!!!!!!!!!!!