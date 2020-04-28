All apartments in Odenton
Last updated December 7 2019 at 7:46 AM

2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE

2721 Piscataway Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Piscataway Run Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Dec 16th. Breathtaking updated 3 Level TH in Piney Orchard! Walls of windows w/lots of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors & carpet. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-Stainless steel appliances, island, granite & back splash. Separate living/dining room. Huge deck & patio-great for entertaining! Spacious finished Walkout basement (can use as 3rd bedroom) w/half bath. Amenities galore! Close to Ft. Meade/NSA, MARC, Baltimore, Annapolis, DC, shops, dining & more! Good Credit Required!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have any available units?
2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

