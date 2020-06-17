2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT

Beautifully maintained townhouse in Woodland Walk in Piney Orchard. 2 Master bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom, open floor plan, tons of natural light, close to shopping and and easy commute to DC, Annapolis, and Baltimore!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
