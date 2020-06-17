All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT

2712 Cherrywood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2712 Cherrywood Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained townhouse in Woodland Walk in Piney Orchard. 2 Master bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom, open floor plan, tons of natural light, close to shopping and and easy commute to DC, Annapolis, and Baltimore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT have any available units?
2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 CHERRYWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College