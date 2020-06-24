Updated Duplex* New paint* New flooring* Updated kitchen** Large country kitchen**Deck off kitchen**private backyard**Carport* Close to schools,shopping, Washington,Annapolis, Baltimore, Ft. Meade, Pets case by case** No smokers**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have any available units?
2644 APRIL DAWN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have?
Some of 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2644 APRIL DAWN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY offers parking.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have a pool?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have accessible units?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.