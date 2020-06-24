All apartments in Odenton
2644 APRIL DAWN WAY

2644 April Dawn Way · No Longer Available
Location

2644 April Dawn Way, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Duplex* New paint* New flooring* Updated kitchen** Large country kitchen**Deck off kitchen**private backyard**Carport* Close to schools,shopping, Washington,Annapolis, Baltimore, Ft. Meade, Pets case by case** No smokers**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have any available units?
2644 APRIL DAWN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have?
Some of 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2644 APRIL DAWN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY offers parking.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have a pool?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have accessible units?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 APRIL DAWN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
