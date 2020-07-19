All apartments in Odenton
2603 Lotuswood Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2603 Lotuswood Ct

2603 Lotuswood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Lotuswood Ct, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed, 2.5 bath, Piney Orchard Townhouse. Close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Lotuswood Ct have any available units?
2603 Lotuswood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2603 Lotuswood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Lotuswood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Lotuswood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Lotuswood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2603 Lotuswood Ct offer parking?
No, 2603 Lotuswood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2603 Lotuswood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Lotuswood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Lotuswood Ct have a pool?
No, 2603 Lotuswood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Lotuswood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2603 Lotuswood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Lotuswood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Lotuswood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Lotuswood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Lotuswood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
