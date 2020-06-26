All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 27 2019 at 10:22 PM

2602 CLARION CT #402

2602 Clarion Court · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Clarion Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
beautiful penthouse condo with elevator building .. 1600 sq. feet condo...roomy ... clean and ready to rent... for sale or for rent ( whichever happens first )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 CLARION CT #402 have any available units?
2602 CLARION CT #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2602 CLARION CT #402 have?
Some of 2602 CLARION CT #402's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 CLARION CT #402 currently offering any rent specials?
2602 CLARION CT #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 CLARION CT #402 pet-friendly?
No, 2602 CLARION CT #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2602 CLARION CT #402 offer parking?
Yes, 2602 CLARION CT #402 offers parking.
Does 2602 CLARION CT #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 CLARION CT #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 CLARION CT #402 have a pool?
No, 2602 CLARION CT #402 does not have a pool.
Does 2602 CLARION CT #402 have accessible units?
No, 2602 CLARION CT #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 CLARION CT #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 CLARION CT #402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 CLARION CT #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 CLARION CT #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
