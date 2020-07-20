All apartments in Odenton
2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE
2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE

2554 Summers Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2554 Summers Ridge Dr, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome located within walking distance to community pool, sauna and gym. Conveniently located to shopping, dining and easy commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2554 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
